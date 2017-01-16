Portchester aim to ruffle feathers with Peacock

AFC Portchester have signed veteran striker Lee Peacock in a bid to boost their Wessex League premier division promotion bid.

The 38-year-old made nearly 500 Football League appearances with clubs including Bristol City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

After leaving the professional game he went on to have stints with the Hawks and Eastleigh at non-league level.

Peacock was unavailable as Portchester went down to a 2-1 defeat against Team Solent on Saturday.

But Royals manager Graham Rix believes the striker’s experience can prove invaluable in the run-in to the end of the season.

‘We have got Jason Parrish out injured and Andy Todd not always available because of his Royal Navy duties,’ said the boss.

‘Lee can come in and do a job for us holding the front line.’

A last-minute goal condemned the Royals to defeat on Saturday.

Once again the inability to turn chances into goals proved costly for the Wicor Rec outfit.

Alex Baldacchino put the visitors ahead – only for the students to equalise on the stroke of half-time.

‘It was tough to take at the end – when their lad smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 yards,’ said Rix.

‘The players shouldn’t be getting down about it, though, because they are playing some enterprising football.’

Michael Birmingham is still trying to figure out how Horndean failed to beat Whitchurch United. The game ended 2-2.

‘We battered them all over the park,’ said the Five Heads Park boss.

‘Their goalkeeper made at least five out-of-this-world saves and in the end it was a bit of a rollercoaster.

‘Our full-backs spent most of the first half in the opposition’s half, providing crosses and even getting in a number of shots.

‘We went from leading and being in cruise control on 70 minutes to losing and looking like getting nothing after 90 minutes.

‘The lads showed their character to grab a 95th-minute equaliser.

‘Who would be a manager?

‘At the moment we are playing some good football but are not quite the finished article.’

Robbie Tambling and Mark Smith grabbed the Horndean goals.

Petersfield Town’s Southern League division one central clash at Love Lane was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.