Portchester beat Fareham... Baffins set to tackle Deans

AFC PORTCHESTER earned a 2-0 Wessex League premier division win against Fareham Town at Cams Alders.

Goals in each half from Steve Ramsey and Bobby Scott maintained the Royals unbeaten run under recently appointed manager Ian Saunders.

Reds manager Pete Stiles, however, felt his team deserved to get something from the game.

He said: ‘In a funny sort of way we played really well.

‘I thought their first goal was a bit dubious and I am not sure the ball actually crossed the line.

‘We had quite a few chances but failed to put them away.

‘If anything I would say we had more of the game.

‘We had a few youngsters in the side and I thought they did well.

‘Ethan Jones, Jack Barker and Miles Gibson are all still teenagers but didn’t look out of place.’

Unfortunately it looks as though the Reds could be without star striker Simon Woods for a spell with a suspected Achilles problem.

The Royals took the lead on the half hour when Steve Ramsey’s low shot squirmed under goalkeeper Luke Douglas.

The officials judged the ball had crossed the line and awarded the goal.

Ten minutes from the end Bobby Scott twisted and turned inside the area before burying his shot into the net.

On Tuesday night at the Kendall Stadium league-leaders Baffins Milton Rovers host Horndean (7.45pm).

Baffins are the surprise pace-setters while Michael Birmingham’s Horndean are still unbeaten.

It promises to be a titanic clash between the two in-form teams.

‘This is the biggest local game in the area for some time,’ said Baffins manager Louis Bell.

‘We know Horndean will be well organised and will work very hard because that is the way their manager played.

‘However, we have shown we are no push overs.’

Birmingham is relishing the chance to topple the league leaders.

The Deans boss knows his team will be facing a big task against a side who are really doing well and in confident mood after adapting well to premier level.

‘Baffins are a club on the up and are flying at the moment,’ said Birmingham.

‘We are determined to go there and give a good show of ourselves.’

Elsewhere Petersfield Town host Alresford Town at Love Lane (7.45pm).

In division one United Services Portsmouth entertain East Cowes Vics at the Victory Stadium.