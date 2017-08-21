Portchester excited about Dorchester test... FA Cup draw round-up

Have your say

AFC Portchester chairman Paul Kelly is thrilled by the prospect of hosting Dorchester Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Southern League Premier outfit will visit the Blanchard Wells Stadium on Saturday, September 2 (3pm).

‘It is a mouth-watering tie for us,’ said Kelly.

‘You always want a home draw against one of the bigger sides.

‘I am hoping to get a big crowd in for this one and as a club we have shown in recent seasons how well we can host big games.

‘Also I think we have a team that are capable of playing in the Southern League.

‘Dorchester might not fancy coming to us and I am sure our players will be up for it.’

Gosport Borough also have the luxury of a home draw against Western League Bridgwater.

The winners of tomorrow night’s replay between Horndean and Binfield will be at home against Bodmin Town from the Carlsberg South West Peninsula League.

Moneyfields have been handed a trip to their Southern League west division counterparts Cinderford Town.