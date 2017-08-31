Portchester eye Cup upset... Deans ready for Bodmin

Have your say

AFC PORTCHESTER are plotting an upset as they host Southern League Dorchester Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round at the Blanchard Wells stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Royals are in good form at the moment and possess the potential to upset their senior visitors.

Manager Ian Saunders, however, predicts his team will need to be at their best to get a positive result and remain in the Cup.

The visitors will be looking to avoid what they may see as a potential banana skin.

‘Dorchester may not have started too well but they will be a good side,’ said Saunders.

‘They will still start the game as firm favourites.

‘We have run into a good bit of form recently and will certainly go out there and give it a go.

‘I have a number of experienced players in my team who have had big game FA Cup experience before.

‘We will be looking for them to help some of the others through.’

Goalkeeper Lewis Noice was playing Conference National football with Eastleigh three seasons ago.

Midfielder Steve Ramsey also has big cup experience with the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

Up front Nathan Kirby and Bobby Scott are also an experienced pair and they know they will need to be ready if chances come their way.

Horndean also turn their attention to the FA Cup as they welcome South-West Peninsula League side Bodmin Town to Five Heads Park.

Michael Birmingham’s side are unbeaten in the league and playing some impressive football.

In midweek they demolished Wessex League premier division leaders Baffins Milton Rovers 5-1 away from home.

‘We know that we have a job to do,’ said Birmingham.

‘Our success hasn’t happened overnight and the players have worked ever so hard. The basics don’t change.

‘We won’t be changing the style we play.

‘The ball is round, it rolls and belongs on the floor.

‘If two or three players keep moving then it creates the space for someone to get the ball.

‘We know Bodmin are a big strong powerful side but we are at home.’

In the league Fareham Town are looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat as they visit Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Petersfield Town go to Portland United after conceding 26 goals in their past four league games.

Baffins Milton Rovers to away to Shaftesbury as they aim to get back on the winning trail after losing to Horndean in midweek.