Prior double peps up Hawks

An improved second-half performance helped the Hawks to a 2-0 friendly win against Farnborough at Westleigh Park.

Striker Jason Prior bagged a double after the break to seal the victory for the hosts.

Manager Lee Bradbury admitted the performance was below par in the opening 45 minutes.

But he was pleased with how his side responded in the second half.

Bradbury said: ‘We weren’t quite at it in the first half – we looked a bit leggy and took a little time to get going.

‘The lads have been worked very hard in training and we looked a bit flat.

‘After a poke at half-time they got going.

‘We passed the ball a lot better in the second half, had a better work-rate, played at a quicker tempo and improved.

‘They worked hard and made it difficult for us but that is what pre-season is.

‘You have to remember we were missing five players through injury.’

Farnborough made much of the running in the first half, although the Hawks still managed to strike the woodwork twice in a goalless first period.

The hosts were sparked into life by the opening goal that arrived five minutes after the break.

George Barker’s free-kick was tipped round the post.

A quick corner ended with Rory Williams picking out Prior at the far post and he headed home.

On 67 minutes, Barker was tripped in the area and Prior made no mistake with his spot-kick.

Former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs made his first appearance as a substitute and the Hawks finished the game in the ascendancy.

However, Bradbury has Jordan Rose, Dan Strugnell, Brian Stock, Mike Carter and Andy Robinson on the sidelines through injury.

Meanwhile, Bradley Tarbuck hobbled off in the second half.

The Hawks continue their pre-season preparations at AFC Totton tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Elsewhere, Simon Woods scored a hat-trick as Fareham Town cruised to a 6-0 win over Stockbridge.

Tony Easter, Josh Holmes and Eliot Roberts were the other marksmen.

Horndean comfortably beat Sussex League hosts East Preston 6-2 with Mark Smith and Harry Jackson netting doubles. Dan Sackman and Miles Everett also scored.