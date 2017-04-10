Promoted Moneys refuse to take foot off gas

Moneyfields secured promotion from the Wessex League premier division in style with a thumping 6-0 win over strugglers Whitchurch United at Dover Road.

However, boss Dave Carter insists they won’t be taking it easy in their final three games.

‘Now we have won promotion we want to go on and win the title,’ he said.

‘Our aim at the start of the season was to go up and the club is ready for the next step.

‘With just one team going up, we knew it was going to be tough.

‘On our performances throughout the season, though, we feel we deserve it.

‘After our defeat at Bemerton last week the players knew they had to put a bit more in.

‘They did that and we ran out comfortable winners.

‘If not for their keeper, we could easily have scored six or seven in the first half.’

Dan Wooden put the home side ahead after 15 minutes, with Dan Simmons adding two more before the break.

In the second half, man-of-the-match James Guthrie grabbed a brace before Brett Poate rounded things off.

Horndean remain on course for a top-six finish after a Mark Smith goal earned a 1-0 win over Bournemouth Poppies at Five Heads Park.

‘It was a very poor game and not pretty,’ admitted boss Michael Birmingham.

‘Bournemouth are fighting for their lives and they made it difficult.

‘We got sucked into it and there was little quality on the ball.

‘But we came away with three points after one of our poorest displays of the season.’

Smith fired home from the edge of the box following good work from Sam Smart and Rob Tambling.

Fareham Town were left ruing missed chances as they drew 1-1 with Alresford Town at Cams Alders.

Curt Robbins put the Reds ahead with an eighth-minute penalty after Ash Tattersall had been brought down.

Robbins then missed a second penalty and Simon Woods squandered a glorious opening before the visitors equalised on 87 minutes.

AFC Portchester drew 1-1 at Hamworthy United.