Robson eyes Rams recruits ahead of Egham test

PETERSFIELD TOWN manager John Robson and his coaching staff are continuing their work to revamp the first team squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Egham Town.

The moves come after the Rams’ dismal display in a 4-0 defeat at Northwood last Saturday.

Robson blasted the attitudes shown by some of his players after the game.

The Rams boss has decided to freshen up his first team squad.

He is on the look out for players hungry to sample life in the Southern League for the rest of the season.

The recruitment drive is already well under way, with young Gosport Borough goalkeeper Lewis Watch and defender Zondiwe Chunga, who has played for several clubs in the Wessex League premier division, already arriving at Love Lane this week.

More players are on the way.

The hope is the new recruits will bring a boost to morale in the Petersfield camp and a big improvement to their form.

They need a fresh feel after enduring such a difficult season, and the new low of the Northwood defeat.

Chairman Graeme Moir said: ‘I’ve been involved as vice chairman or chairman at Petersfield now for nine years and the performance at Northwood was the worst I have seen from a first team at this club.

‘It doesn’t matter that we are bottom of the table, that performance was not acceptable and there were some players who appeared to be just going through the motions, rather than giving their all for the cause.

‘Myself and the football management team sat down after the game and had a long discussion about the way forward.

‘We all agreed we won’t accept the individual performances some people put in during that game.

‘We feel it is the right time to freshen things up a bit and if we have to we will bring in players who are hungry to play at this level and will give 100 per cent when they play.

‘It has been a bad season for us.

‘But we are a proud club and we will do everything we can in the remaining matches to improve our situation.’

One boost for Robson is the return of Harry Giles from suspension, although Nick Awford is still out, serving his seven-game ban.

With the club working right up until match day to secure new signings, there could be several more players other than Watch and Chunga making their Petersfield debuts at Love Lane tomorrow.