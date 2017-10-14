Rocks’ Cup hopes ended by Oxford

Have your say

Bognor’s FA Cup campaign ended in a 1-0 defeat at fellow National League South hosts Oxford City.

The home side grabbed the only goal in the first half and also missed a penalty.

Moneyfields stormed to a 5-2 win against Aylesbury, despite having Steve Hutchings sent off at Dover Road.

Dan Wooden grabbed a brace, with Hutchings, Ryan Pennery and Marley Ridge also finding the net.

In the Wessex premier, a first-half Tyler Moret goal proved enough to give Horndean a hard-fought 1-0 win against Hamble Club.

Leading scorer Bobby Scott netted twice in AFC Portchester’s 3-1 win at Hamworthy United.

Earlier, Dan Hayes had given the Royals the lead after heading home a first-half corner.

Petersfield Town fought out a 0-0 home draw against Lymington Town.

Baffins Milton Rovers slumped to a 6-0 defeat against Portland United at the Kendall Stadium.

Fareham Town won 5-2 at Bashley with goals from Scott Hamilton (2), Curt Robbins and Sammy Kessack.

Phil Archbold, Lewis Beale and Jordan Neal scored as United Services won 3-2 at New Milton Town in Wessex division one.