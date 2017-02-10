Rocks must put on good show to see off Hamlet

BOGNOR need to get back to formidable form at Nyewood Lane on Saturday as they face old rivals Dulwich Hamlet.

The two teams have a great deal of respect for each other and have enjoyed some exciting contests.

Having collected just four points from a possible nine at home in their past three league fixtures, manager Jamie Howell wants to see Bognor come away with victory against Hamlet.

He said: ‘I’ve got a great admiration for Dulwich.

‘We’ve had some great battles with them in the past and I’m sure Saturday will provide something similar.

‘I really admire the way Dulwich go about things on the playing side but I’m hopeful we can come out on top.’

Elijah Adebayo is expected to be recalled by Fulham following his loan spell, after netting in the draw at Hendon on Tuesday.

Dan Beck picked up a ankle knock and is doubtful for Dulwich, while Alex Parsons is hoping to make the squad after a foot injury.

Doug Tuck got the only goal as Bognor sealed a 1-0 victory at Harrow Borough on Saturday, before Howell’s team were held to a 2-2 draw at struggling Hendon three days later.

With Rocks’ nearest challengers, Needham Market and the Hawks, both losing on Saturday, the clash with Hendon offered Bognor the chance to go seven points clear at the top.

However, a late Keagan Cole strike forced Rocks to settle for a point as they opened a five-point gap at the top.

Howell added: ‘We’ve still got such a long way to go but this week things have gone for us.

‘I felt we were a little fortuitous to win at Harrow, then a little unlucky not to come away with all three points from Hendon.

‘Looking back now, four points is not a bad return from two away games, it was a near perfect week.

‘This week we were the team saying results have gone for us but the week before Havant were saying the same.

‘We’re only into February and there is still such a long way to go.’

