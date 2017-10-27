Royals have Noakes back... Deans feeling goo

Have your say

AFC PORTCHESTER are boosted by the return of midfield powerhouse Joe Noakes for their Wessex League premier division contest against Brockenhurst at the Blanchard Wells Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

The absence of Noakes, due to suspension, has been a big blow to the Royals.

Manager Ian Saunders is looking for his side to get back to winning ways after a disappointing week.

The Royals were knocked out of the FA Vase and also lost at Lymington Town in midweek in the league.

‘It has been our worst week of the season so far,’ said Saunders.

‘Suffering back-to-back defeats after going on a 12-game unbeaten run is particularly disappointing.

‘We must look to get back into a positive frame of mind again against one of our bogey teams.’

The home side also have forward Andy Todd available again after duties with the Combined Services football squad.

Cameron Scott takes over between the posts as Lewis Noice has suffered a broken a finger.

A buoyant Horndean tackle Lymington Town at Five Heads Park (3pm).

Michael Birmingham’s side celebrated a 1-0 FA Vase win at Portland United in midweek.

‘It was great to come away from Portland with a win after going there with a skeleton squad,’ said Birmingham.

‘I thought their manager was disrespectful in suggesting we were not a formidable team.’

Birmingham is looking to bring a goalkeeper into his squad following the departure of Tom Price to Gosport Borough.

Fareham Town intend to give a debut to central defender Sean Benjamin at Sholing Sports tomorrow (3pm).

Benjamin played in the World Cup qualifiers for St Vincent and the Grenadines and has been at Moneyfields.

The Reds are without Callum Laycock, Sammy Kessack and goalkeeper Luke Douglas.

‘Sholing will be a good test but we have only suffered one defeat in nine games,’ said Red’s manager Pete Stiles.

Baffins Milton Rovers have suffered a big blow ahead of their trip to Bemerton Heath Harlequins (3pm).

Influential midfield general Blu Boam has a knee injury.

‘Blu has been our player of the season so far and losing him will be a massive blow,’ said Baffins boss Louis Bell.

Harry Wedlake, Ashton Leigh and George Thomas return to bolster the squad.

Petersfield Town travel to Shaftesbury tomorrow (3pm).