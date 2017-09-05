Royals in seventh heaven as wins pile up

Have your say

AFC PORTCHESTER made it seven wins on the bounce in style with a 7-0 battering of Newport IW.

It was a happy hop across the Solent for Ian Saunders’ men as they followed up their outstanding FA Cup victory over Dorchester with a goal glut.

Doubles from Bobby Scott and Andy Todd along with efforts from Joe Bye, Steve Ramsey and George Wells ensured three Wessex League premier division points against the Islanders.

The strikes flowed steadily for Portchester with Scott and Bye putting them two goals to the good at the interval.

The floodgates opened after the restart, though, with Scott, Ramsey, Todd and Wells continuing their side’s excellent form.

Horndean battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Lymington on penalties in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Michael Birmingham’s side showed real resolve to progress as they travelled to the New Forest.

Harry Jackson was the two-goal hero to pull his side back into the game after trailing.

Jackson missed from the penalty spot, however, after it finished all-square at the end of 90 minutes.

But that didn’t matter as his side came out 5-4 winners on spot-kicks.

Josh Mound, Liam Kyle, Tommy Leigh and Lee Tigwell all did the business from 12 yards before Jay Johnson held his nerve to ensure the Deans progressed to the next round.

Bognor made it six games without a win in National League South as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Hungerford.

Two goals in 15 second-half minutes from Louis Soares sent the visitors on the road to victory.

Soares broke the deadlock after 53 minutes before giving the hosts a mountain to climb.

Jimmy Wild reduced the arrears with 13 minutes left but there was no later leveller for Jack Pearce’s men.