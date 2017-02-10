Royston repeat could be pivotal in Rams’ survival battle

PETERSFIELD TOWN will be calling on the memory of one of their finest away victories in recent years when they head to league leaders Royston Town tomorrow.

In their two seasons in the Southern League the Rams have been poor travellers during both campaigns, with points gained on the road a rare treat for their long suffering away supporters.

But the trip to Cambridgeshire will rekindle thoughts of what must rank as the club’s best victory in division one central to date, on January 23 last year.

Petersfield beat high-flying Royston 3-2 with Lewis Hyde, Joe Briggs and David Jerrard getting on the scoresheet.

The Rams head there again this season with their hosts five points clear at the top of the table.

Petersfield chairman Graeme Moir believes the current side need to show the same spirit and determination tomorrow.

‘I remember our win at Royston well – in some respects it feels like it was almost yesterday but so much has happened since then it also feels light years away,’ said Moir.

‘On that day Royston battered us for most of the game but we hung in there and took our chances when they came along.

‘They will have a decent crowd in who get behind their team and they are not afraid to give the visitors a bit of stick so we are in for a tough afternoon.

‘However, last year’s game showed you can get a result from the most difficult of circumstances.

‘If you show determination and fight and battle and ride your luck a little bit too, anything can be possible.

‘Everyone will be expecting us to go there and get well beaten but we need to go to Royston determined to put in a strong display – a decent result here could yet prove so pivotal to our survival chances if we can pick up a decent points return from our last 16 games of the season.’

Petersfield have made a number of signings since their 4-0 defeat at Northwood two weeks ago.

Gosport Borough’s young goalkeeper Lewis Watch and Zondiwe Chunga are both expected to make their Rams debuts at Royston.

Moir added: ‘The signings being brought in are a combination of talented youngsters looking to prove themselves at this level and some experienced players who have played at this level before.

‘We are doing everything we can to get some form going and get some points on the board and see if we can give ourselves a chance of escaping from the relegation places.’