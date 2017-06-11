Ryan to return to action with Baffins

Baffins Milton Rovers have no intentions of resting on their laurels after winning promotion to the Wessex League premier division.

Their ambition is reflected by the signing of Pompey Academy graduate Perry Ryan, who boasts National League South experience with the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

Louis Bell has lured the 25-year-old back into the game after the midfielder dropped out of football altogether for a year.

There is also talk of other experienced players joining the cause.

The rise of Baffins from parks football to step five in the non-league pyramid is one of the recent success stories in the region.

Not only have they achieved on the pitch – with successive promotions and a Wessex League Cup final – but they have also made great strides off it.

They have developed – and are continuing to develop – a nice facility at the Kendall Stadium on Eastern Road.

Manager Bell has every faith the side will more than hold their own at the highest level.

‘We already have the foundations of the squad from last season with our team made up from local boys,’ he said.

‘They have made the club proud of what they have achieved.

‘I know they are good enough to make the step up but we will also look to strengthen our squad as well.

‘These are exciting times at the club and we are also looking forward to our first season in the FA Vase.

‘We literally haven’t stopped since the final day.

‘There is a brand new sprinkler system going in on the pitch, new fencing has been put up and a new clubhouse is in the pipeline.

‘A lot of the credit has to go to Steve Cripps who took over as chairman a month before the end of the season.

‘He and a number of people at the club have worked hard to make things happen.’

Baffins return to training at the end of the month.

They have already organised friendlies against Moneyfields on July 18 and Bosham on July 29.

Bell also hopes to see his side take on Gosport Borough, Salisbury and Pagham with the FA Vase campaign set to start early in August.