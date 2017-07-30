Scott scores again as Royals are given tough test

Have your say

Bobby Scott maintained his goalscoring start to life at AFC Portchester as he netted in a 3-1 friendly defeat to an AFC Bournemouth Development XI at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

The forward has found the net regularly in pre-season after joining the Royals during the summer.

Ian Saunders has been impressed with Scott’s commitment.

‘Bobby has been a handful and a goalscorer at every club he has been at,’ said the stand-in manager.

‘He is still only 24 but seems to have been around for a long time.

‘His success in pre-season has been down to the personal drive he has shown.

‘He is enjoying his football, playing with people he knows and that is when you often get the best out of people.’

Saunders felt taking on a Cherries side was excellent preparation ahead of tomorrow’s opening Wessex League premier division game at home against Alresford Town.

A good ball from Liam Bush picked out Dale Mason and his cross was turned in by Scott for the opener.

A defensive error allowed Bournemouth to level before half-time.

After the break – and with both sides making changes – the Cherries finished the stronger in torrential rain.

‘It was probably the first time in pre-season our opponents have had more of the ball,’ said Saunders.

‘Bournemouth put us through our paces and tested our fitness.

‘We showed a lot of positives, though.’

Baffins Milton Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosham at the Kendall Stadium.

Louis Bell fielded a mixed squad and felt he learned a lot from the exercise.

‘Bosham were tidy and worked hard,’ said the boss.

‘The first half ended goalless but after falling behind early in the second period we took charge.

‘We had enough chances but a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping limited us to just the one goal.’

Chaz Gardner got the goal, following good work by Joel Jackson and Tyler Moret.

Josh Maddison returned, while Connor Saunders and Harry Wedlake made debuts.