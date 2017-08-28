Slick Hawks impress to bring down Whitehawk

Have your say

LEE BRADBURY praised a superb performance from the Hawks as they thrashed Whitehawk 4-0 at Westleigh Park.

The manager was very satisfied to take six points out of six over the bank holiday weekend.

Jason Prior scored twice, with Alfie Rutherford and George Barker also on target.

Bradbury made some changes to his side for the bank holiday Monday clash and all the players who came in showed their good quality.

He said: ‘This was one of our strongest performances for some time and very pleasing.

‘We made some brave decisions to freshen the team up and it paid off.

‘I thought we moved the ball well and scored some good goals.

‘Importantly, we made a good start, put in the hard yards early on, and were rewarded for it.

‘To get 3-0 up so early in the game put us in a commanding position.

‘Our fitness levels again were good on a very hot day and it is always good when your strikers get goals.

‘The players who came in all know their roles and it shows we have got a good squad we can use.

‘It was very encouraging and there is a real feel-good factor about the place at the moment.

‘This has been a great bank holiday weekend with a maximum six points which was the perfect way for us to do it.’

Brian Stock, Theo Widdrington, Rutherford and Bradley Tarbuck all returned to the starting line-up.

The home side took the initiative from the start and Wes Fogden sent a low ground shot past the far upright.

Whitehawk were put under intense pressure and the Hawks were rewarded with an eighth-minute goal.

Stock whipped in a corner and Prior rose above the defence to guide his header into the far corner of the net.

There was no let up and in the 16th minute the Hawks scored again.

Tarbuck got free near the byline and his low cross was turned in by Rutherford.

On 21 minutes Andreas Robinson’s strong run into the area was ended by a blatant push and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Prior easily sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with his spot-kick.

Even though they held a clear lead the Hawks still continued to work hard at maintaining their tempo.

Five minutes into the second half Max Agnoli saw his shot deflected over the bar.

Soon after the same player was denied at the far post by Ryan Young.

Then the Hawks got their fourth goal in the 59th minute.

Prior laid the ball back at the far post and substitute Barker smashed his shot into the roof of the net.

And Prior nearly got a fifth before the Hawks saw out the match.

Hawks: Young, Robinson, Williams, Stock, Woodford, Harris, Fogden, Widdrington, Prior, Rutherford, Tarbuck. Subs: Lewis, Barker, Carter, Tubbs, Molyneaux