Stock targets fantastic four to wrap up league crown

BRIAN STOCK insists the Hawks are prepared to dig deep as they host play-off chasing Tonbridge Angels in the Ryman League premier division at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

In their past two games the Hawks have had to come from behind at the break to secure vital wins.

The race for the title, and automatic promotion, is now between the Hawks and Bognor.

There are just four games left to play, one of which is an Easter Monday meeting between the two sides.

The Hawks 2-1 success against Dulwich Hamlet cut Bognor’s lead at the top to one point and Lee Bradbury’s side are determined to chase their Sussex rivals down.

Stock is adamant the Hawks are brave enough to deal with the pressure.

He said: ‘We have got four massive games left and we know exactly what we have to do.

‘If we win all four the title is ours and we are promoted.

‘That has been my target and the club’s target since the first day of the season.

‘We have shown in the last couple of games that we can dig deep to get the results we need.

‘It was a terrific result for us against Dulwich, who in my eyes are probably the best team we have played this season.

‘I thought up until they scored late in the first half we were the better side. We just switched off a little bit for their goal.

‘But we had a few words at half-time, came back out and had a real go at them.

‘We have learned a lot of lessons since last season and there is a real togetherness in the squad.

‘Maybe that was something that was missing last season. At this stage of the season fighting spirit is something you need in abundance.’

With the visitors battling for a play-off place the Hawks are not expecting an easy ride.

There is a lot at stake for both teams which is likely to produce a nervy, tense exciting affair.

The Hawks have the added incentive of knowing a win and a Bognor slip up, will return them to the top.

But boss Bradbury is unlikely to have Jordan Rose fit after he limped off in the first half against Dulwich.

That could mean a return to the starting line-up for Lee Molyneaux.

Bradley Tarbuck and Matt Paterson are still ruled out by injury.

Bradbury has to decide whether to stick with James Hayter up front or reintroduce fit again Alfie Rutherford to the starting line-up.

‘Our focus is on getting another win and not worrying too much about what goes on elsewhere,’ said Stock.

‘It is a tough league to get out of and having got this close we are determined to make the most of it.’

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Woodford, Harris, Molyneaux, Williams, Stock, Lewis, Fogden, Hayter, Rutherford, Prior, Barker, Swallow, Carter