Matt Paterson has signed for Oxford City after leaving the Hawks.

And he will renew his strike partnership with fellow former Gosport Borough hitman Justin Bennett at Marsh Lane.

Justin Bennett remains Gosport Borough's all-time top goalscorer. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (151409-9)

Paterson, 27, was part of Lee Bradbury’s Ryman League premier division title-winning Hawks squad.

Joe Oastler has also signed for National League South City after leaving Borough.