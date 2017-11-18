Substitute Rutherford helps Hawks maintain away form

Have your say

THE Hawks continued their outstanding away form with a 1-0 win at East Thurrock United in the National League south division.

Substitute Alfie Rutherford fired the Hawks to victory with an outstanding individual 53rd-minute goal.

The home side were enraged soon after when Lee Burns was red carded following an incident with the goalscorer.

The visitors made two changes to their starting line-up as they reverted to playing just one up front.

Theo Lewis and Andreas Robinson returned with Matt Tubbs and Theo Widdrington dropping to the bench.

The Hawks went close inside a minute after Jason Prior headed a long Ed Harris free-kick back across goal. Lewis narrowly failed to make contact with a diving header.

Prior then sent a header from a Mike Carter cross straight at the goalkeeper.

The visitors were showing reat attacking intent and it took a desperate sliding challenge to deny Prior another shooting chance.

On 14 minutes Wes Fogden cut into the area and forced a save from home goalkeeper Harry Wright.

Midway through the half both goalkeepers pulled off important saves.

Ryan Young, for the Hawks, did well to hold on to a 25-yard dipping shot from Ryan Sammons.

At the other end Wright made a great diving save to push away a Prior shot with Fogden scooping the rebound over.

As the interval approached East Thurrock came more into the game.

Rutherford replaced Carter two minutes into the second half and made an immediate impact giving the Hawks a 54th-minute lead.

The young striker did well to keep the ball in close to the touchline.

Rutherford beat a defender, cut into the area and fired his shot into the far corner.

The home side looked to make a quick reply and Young pushed a shot around his post.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after substitute Burns was sent off four minutes after coming on, for an alleged stamp on Rutherford.

In the closing stages the hosts pushed forward but the Hawks kept them out.