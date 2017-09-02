Super show from Hawks at Weston

Have your say

HAWKS: Young, Robinson, Woodford, Harris, Williams, Lewis, Stock, Carter, Tarbuck, Prior, Fogden. Subs: Rutherford, Tubbs, Widdrington, Molyneaux, Barker

After Jason Prior gave the Hawks fantastic start with a first-minute goal, Rory Williams and Theo Lewis added further strikes before the break.

The Seagulls pulled a goal back at the start of the second half but a second Williams goal kept the Hawks in charge.

Boss Lee Bradbury made two changes to the starting line-up.

Lewis and Mike Carter returned to the team with youngsters Theo Widdrington and Alfie Rutherford dropping to the bench

The visitors made a dream start with Prior putting them ahead inside the opening 54 seconds – his fifth goal in eight games.

Williams fired across the Seagulls area at speed and PRIOR crashed home his first-time shot into the net from an acute angle.

Though the home side improved and started to pick up some momentum on 14 minutes the Hawks hit them hard with a second goal.

The visitors were awarded a free-kick 20 yards out for a foul on Prior.

Home goalkeeper Luke Purnell was left rooted to the spot by a fantastic WILLIAMS strike into the top corner of the net.

Then 10 minutes later goalscorer Williams turned goal provider with a pin-point cross for LEWIS to score with a diving header.

Lee Molyneaux replaced Ed Harris in the Hawks back four at the start of the second period.

But the Seagulls hit back to reduce the deficit within two minutes of the restart.

Jacob CANE latched onto a through ball and was able to slot his shot past Young.

WILLIAMS restored the Hawks’ three-goal advantage on 53 minutes with his second goal of the game.

The Hawks full-back won the ball just inside the home half and played the ball forward to Prior.

Williams ran on to take a return pass from the striker and fired his shot under the goalkeeper.

Purnell saved twice from Lewis and Fogden.

Young miskicked a clearance but redeemed himself with a good save as the Hawks ran out worthy winners.