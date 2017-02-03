Taking lead will be key to home improvements

LEE BRADBURY wants the Hawks to show the home fans they mean business by beating Billericay Town in the Ryman League premier division at Westleigh Park tomorrow (3pm).

Disappointing home form is threatening to derail their bid for the title.

Bradbury’s team have already failed to win seven games at Westleigh Park this season, including three defeats.

The Hawks have made up for that on their travels.

They have the best away record in the league.

This has kept them in the title hunt and they are sitting third in the league, two points behind leaders Bognor but with a game in hand.

If the Hawks are to finish champions, though, Bradbury knows they need to consistently show their best form in front of their own fans.

‘We had a great result on the road at Folkestone and must look to back that up with another one at home,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘Our home record isn’t awful but it could be better.

‘Teams have come to Westleigh Park, sat in and hit us on the counter-attack.

‘That is something we have to be better at dealing with.

‘We have had the majority of the possession in our home games.

‘It is not the amount of ball you have but what you do with it that counts.

‘The first goal is all important because it changes the nature of games.

‘We have to do our utmost to make sure we are the ones that get it.’

The Hawks have already beaten Billericay twice this season, including a 5-0 home win in the FA Trophy.

Three days after that they returned from Essex with a 2-0 league win.

Bradbury warns, however, they are facing a far more dangerous opponent.

‘There is only have one player left, the goalkeeper, from the team we played earlier,’ said Bradbury.

‘They have had fresh investment and the manager has brought in a number of experienced National League players.

‘So far they have not hit the ground running so hopefully it is a good time to play them.

‘Hopefully they will come and have a go at us and it will be a more open game.’

Bradbury will also be hoping the game will signal a return to goalscoring form for striker Jason Prior.

He proved the nemesis of Billericay in the earlier meetings, scoring five goals, four from the penalty spot, in the two games.

Since then, however, Prior has gone nearly three months without a league goal.

He has been suffering with illness but Hawks expect him to be fit for tomorrow’s match.

Wide player George Barker, however, hasn’t trained because he has been suffering with the flu virus.

Hawks: Young, Woodford, Harris, Molyneaux, Williams, Stock, Carter, Lewis, Prior, Rutherford, Tarbuck, Paterson, Strugnell, Fogden, Hayter, Robinson.