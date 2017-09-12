Teenage terror inspires Deans to third successive cup win

Have your say

Tommy Leigh scored twice to help Horndean to a 3-1 Wessex League Cup win over Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park.

The teenager produced two wonderful strikes as the Deans chalked up a third cup win inside a week.

Apart from his two goals, the 17-year-old also rattled the crossbar with another terrific effort from long range.

‘Tommy’s performance shows just what strength in depth we have at the club,’ said manager Michael Birmingham.

‘He just likes to get on the ball and conduct matters.

‘Providing he keeps his feet on the ground, listens, learns and continues to work hard then he has a very bright future.’

Horndean fell behind to an early set-piece goal in a game played in horrendous conditions.

Leigh stepped up to equalise on 38 minutes.

In the second half, Josh Maloney put the hosts ahead before Leigh secured the win with the best goal of the game.

Maloney and Mark Smith combined to lay the ball back to Leigh on the edge of the area.

The youngster gave the goalkeeper little chance with a another superb strike.

‘Not even a professional keeper would have saved that,’ said Birmingham.

Petersfield Town pulled off a surprise win on penalties against Andover Town at Love Lane.

The Rams trailed 2-0 but fought back to level and go on to win 7-6 in a dramatic shootout.

Goals from Tom Jeffes and Jordan Neal earned United Services a 2-0 win against Alton at the Victory Stadium.

AFC Portchester also moved into the next round with a 3-2 win at Bournemouth Poppies.

Steve Ramsey scored twice with Rob Evans also finding the net for the Royals.

Fareham Town were the victims of a cup shock.

They went down 2-1 at the hands of division one outfit AFC Stoneham at Cams Alders.

Bognor’s poor form continued in National League South as they lost 3-1 at Hemel Hempstead.

And Gosport Borough’s nightmares continued as they crashed to a 4-2 defeat to Farnborough at Privett Park.

The visitors stormed into a four-goal lead in the opening 24 minutes to virtually kill the game off.

Aaron Dawson and Luke King scored Borough’s consolation goals.

It was a seventh successive Southern League defeat for Alex Pike’s side, who remain rooted to the foot of the premier division table.