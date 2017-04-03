The News and Borough end dispute

The News is today delighted to bring you full reaction to Gosport Borough’s match against Weston-super-Mare – signalling the end of a long-running dispute between the newspaper and the club.

The management and players at Borough were banned from communicating with The News following a series of articles surrounding its financial position.

The situation was exacerbated by public comments made by manager Alex Pike and chairman Mark Hook on BBC Radio Solent and in the club programme about The News and its staff.

As a result The News withdrew its normal coverage.

Both parties have recognised the recent stalemate has served to benefit no-one and those missing out are loyal readers of the paper and supporters of Borough.

Senior members of the club and newspaper met last week and agreed to end the dispute and to renew the partnership previously enjoyed, based on the principles of trust, transparency and co-operation.

The club also withdrew and apologised for any comments which may have called in to question the integrity and professionalism of The News and its reporters.

This has been welcomed by The News, who stand by their reporting of recent off-the-field matters at Borough.

The News recognises the need for accurate reporting and are always open to justified criticism if any articles are found to be unfair or inaccurate.

Reports, reaction and match previews featuring Borough will now return to the pages of The News and online at portsmouth.co.uk

The News looks forward to working closely with the club once again and will be supporting Borough as they battle to remain in National League South.

• Mark Waldron, editor, The News and Mark Hook, chairman, Gosport Borough