Tide turning for Fareham... Deans and Royals through

Have your say

FAREHAM TOWN ended their 10-game losing streak with an outstanding 4-2 FA Vase win over Hellenic League Binfield at Cams Alders.

Manager Pete Stiles is hoping the victory signals a change of fortune for the Reds.

Sam Kessack celebrates Fareham's fourth goal Picture: Neil Marshall (171158-15)

‘We played well and for once a few things that usually go against us went for us,’ said Stiles.

‘I am hoping it will be the turning point for us.

‘A few new players have come in and they are making all the difference.

‘It is nice to be in the hat for the next round.’

Curt Robbins. Picture: Neil Marshall

Fareham had a huge let off after just two minutes when the visitors missed a penalty.

The Reds made the most of that to lead 2-0 at the break with goals by Curt Robbins and Scott Hamilton.

Callum Laycock stretched the lead further with a superb header from a 64th minute corner.

Binfield hit back with two goals in 11 minutes before Sammy Kessack sealed Fareham’s win four minutes from time.

Ian Saunders praised the attitude of AFC Portchester as they beat Wessex division one side Tadley Calleva at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Bobby Scott grabbed a brace with Alex Baldacchino also finding the net with a terrific strike.

Saunders said: ‘We did all the hard work in the first half, playing some good football.’

Baffins Milton Rovers celebrated their historic first-ever home tie in the FA Vase with a 1-0 win over Selsey at the Kendall Stadium.

A superb lobbed goal from Blu Boam in the second half decided the contest.

Spotting the goalkeeper fractionally off his line Boam chipped the ball in just under the crossbar.

Two first half goals earned Horndean a 2-0 win at Combined Counties outfit Knaphill.

Jack Warren put the visitors in front after seven minutes.

Harry Jackson grabbed a second goal soon afterwards.

Jordan Neal scored both United Services Portsmouth goals in their 2-0 win at Midhurst & Eastbourne.

Petersfield Town were dumped out of the Vase 5-0 at Hamble Club.