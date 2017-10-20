Trio aim to make home advantage count in Vase

Have your say

Wessex League clubs hit the Wembley trail tomorrow as they tackle the first round of the FA Vase.

And three teams will be aiming to make the most of home advantage as they bid for a spot in round two.

AFC Portchester, Baffins Milton Rovers and Fareham Town are all hoping to enjoy a little home comfort tomorrow.

Royals manager Ian Saunders is relishing the chance to take on South West Peninsula League visitors Cullompton Rangers at the Blanchard Wells Stadium (3pm).

His Portchester side are in a confident mood after thrashing Cowes Sports 12-2 in the Wessex League Cup on Tuesday night.

Alex Baldacchino scored six goals, while his strike partner Bobby Scott claimed a hat-trick.

Saunders is hopeful they will prove a handful for the Devon visitors.

‘It is always exciting playing against new teams,’ said the boss.

‘It is a step into the unknown for both clubs.

‘The Vase is the biggest knockout competition we play and clubs in our league have done well in it.

‘If we are at our best then we have a good chance of going through.’

Portchester will have to make do without Joe Noakes, who starts a three-game suspension.

Baffins Milton Rovers also face west country opponents with Radstock Town visiting the Kendall Stadium (3pm).

Manager Louis Bell is hoping his side can continue to make an impact in their maiden Vase campaign.

‘This is a massive game for us and hopefully we will get a good number through the turnstile,’ he said.

‘Apparently Radstock are bringing two coach-loads of supporters.

‘It should be a great occasion and obviously we want to progress even further and see just how far we can go.’

New signing Ashton Leigh, from Gosport Borough, comes straight into the squad. Lewis Stockford, Calvin Moses, Tyler Yates and Jake Gardner are all back in contention.

Fareham Town host South West Peninsula League strugglers Ivybridge Town at Cams Alders (3pm).

Reds boss Pete Stiles has a number of injury doubts following the midweek cup win at New Milton Town.

‘We had seven players in for treatment and I am keeping my fingers crossed they will be okay,’ he said.

Elsewhere, Horndean visit premier division rivals Portland United and United Services travel to fellow division one outfit Christchurch.