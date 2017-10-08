Trophy joy is perfect celebration for Moneyfields

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS enjoyed their first-ever foray into the FA Trophy with a 4-2 win against Bideford at Dover Road.

It was a fitting way for the Copnor club to celebrate Non-League Day in front of a bumper crowd of nearly 200 spectators.

Manager Dave Carter was also experiencing the first FA Trophy game in his career.

‘It was a really pleasing day all round,’ said Carter.

‘We got the win, had a big crowd come through the turnstiles and pocketed £3,000 for the club coffers.

‘In the first half we were superb, passing the ball well and scoring some good goals.

‘We felt the job was practically done by half-time but still had to be careful.

‘After the break we had to weather a storm for a spell but defended well to do so.

‘Brett Poate was magnificent as always at the back for us.’

Bideford missed an early chance with Ryan Turner guilty of firing over an open goal.

In an exciting affair Dan Wooden gave the home side a 15th-minute lead with a side-footed lob over the goalkeeper.

Bideford hit back to level soon afterwards before Moneys hit three goals before the interval.

Conor Bailey restored Moneyfields lead from close-range after a Ryan Pennery shot came off the inside of the post.

Pennery then showed he doesn’t need suspended strike-partner Steve Hutchings with two quick-fire goals.

On 36 minutes the young striker beat the goalkeeper to the ball and rounded him for a superb goal.

Eight minutes later he latched onto a weak back-pass and again rounded the keeper to score.

Moneyfields could never relax, however, particularly after Bideford reduced the deficit two minutes into the second half.

‘We knew if they scored another goal Bideford would be right back in it,’ said Carter.

‘Importantly it keeps our winning mentality going.

‘We have won six out of six at home.’

Moneyfields go to either Fleet Town or Yate Town tie after the two sides drew 1-1 on Saturday.