‘Two points dropped’ as Hawks denied victory by late Hemel strike

WINNING at home continues to be a problem for the Hawks.

A late penalty allowed Hemel Hempstead Town to escape from Westleigh Park with a 1-1 Vanarama National League South draw they hardly deserved.

Once again the Hawks were guilty of getting themselves into a winning position and not making it count.

Lee Bradbury’s side let two more valuable points slip through their fingers as their home frustrations continued.

It means the Hawks have recorded just two home league wins in the league this season.

Bradbury regarded it as two points thrown away.

‘We put in a strong performance but feel we should have been good for all three points,’ said Bradbury.

‘It was a game we should have won, we were the stronger side for most of the game, energetic, hard working but you have to give our opponents a bit of credit.

‘There were times when we had chances and would expect to do better.

‘It was a frustrating day. I am not grumbling because I think we have more than competed with a side who are up there on merit.

‘Our home form is worrying but as long as we keep doing things right and keep performing it will get sorted sooner rather than later.’

Early on Theo Widdrington was denied by an acrobatic save from the Tudors goalkeeper.

The Hawks took a deserved lead five minutes before the break.

Fittingly the goal was scored by defender Ryan Woodford during his 200th Hawks appearance.

His first effort from a corner, a downward header, bounced up and crashed out off the underside of the crossbar. He was still in position to power home another header after Bradley Tarbuck headed the ball back to the far post.

Bradbury felt his side were denied later clear penalty.

‘Wes Fogden went clear through and got bowled over just as he was about to shoot,’ said Bradbury.

‘Anywhere else on the field the referee gives a foul but he wasn’t brave enough to do it in the area.

‘A second goal at that stage would have killed them off.’

The turning point came in the 70th minute when striker Matt Tubbs was replaced by midfielder Andreas Robinson.

Suddenly the Hawks lost their attacking impetus and were guilty of inviting the Tudors onto them.

The home side came under intense pressure and Eight minutes from the end with the defence in chaos from a corner goalkeeper Ryan Young flattened Joe Howe in the area.

Visiting captain Jordan Parkes sent Young the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Hawks: Young, Strugnell, Williams, Woodford, Harris, Fogden, Prior, Tubbs (Robinson 70), Tarbuck (Lewis 63), Carter, Widdrington (Rutherford 84). Attendance: 886