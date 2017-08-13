Winning start for Moneyfields... Gosport’s pain

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS made a winning start to life in the Southern League by beating Kempston Rovers 2-1 in a fiery south east division contest at Dover Road.

The visitors were reduced to nine men before half-time and the hosts had Gary Austin sent off in the second half.

Moneys boss Dave Carter was pleased to come away with three points and also with the way his side kept their composure.

He said: ‘It was a fiercely contested game,’ said Carter.

‘Our discipline in the first half was fantastic.

‘We controlled the opening 45 minutes and could have been four or five up by the break.;

The honour of scoring Moneyfields first goal in the Southern league fell to Ryan Pennery.

After 15 minutes the young striker slipped down the left, cut inside the full-back and tucked his shot under the goalkeeper.

Sam Pearce extended the lead on 38 minutes with a header from a corner.

The visitors lost their cool and had two players sent off in the five minutes before half-time.

After the break Curtis De Costa sold goalkeeper Steve Mawthorpe short with a back-pass to gift the visitors a goal.

‘We knew Kempston would keep coming at us,’ said Carter.

‘Gifting them a goal meant things were a lot tenser than they should have been.

‘Maybe that was a bit down to nerves being our first game at this level.’

Substitute Austin was only on the pitch for six minutes when he was shown a straight red card for a poor challenge 15 minutes from the end.

‘It all became a bit cagey towards the finish,’ added the Moneyfields manager.

‘Apart from our discipline I was also happy with our work-rate.

‘Marley Ridge covered an enormous amount of ground for us.

‘In this league it is something we will need to maintain throughout the season.’

Gosport Borough lost 2-0 at King’s Lynn in the premier division.

Borough fell behind after just two minutes and conceded a second six minutes before the break.

During the week Borough were placed on a transfer embargo by the league.