Wooden lifts lid on Gosport Borough exit

Dan Wooden is the latest player to walk away from troubled Gosport Borough.

And the forward has joined Wessex League premier division leaders Moneyfields.

Wooden was one of four Borough players who made themselves unavailable for the Boxing Day game against Poole Town.

Mike Carter, TJ Cuthbertson and Warren Bentley also chose not to appear.

After spending eight successful years at Privett Park, Wooden admits leaving was not easy.

However, with the financial troubles of the last 12 months starting to affect the players, he felt it was time to go.

‘Off-the-field issues are starting to take their toll,’ said Wooden.

‘We have been travelling to games thinking about all the other stuff that is going on rather than focusing on football.

‘It has been difficult to get into the right mindset to play.

‘There have been a number of occasions in this period when players have not been paid on time.

‘We tried hard not to let it affect us but that isn’t easy when it keeps happening.

‘At times, communication from the club has not been the greatest and we have had no idea what was happening.

‘I don’t think even those at the top knew and it was all a bit of a guessing game.

‘Personally, I have not been enjoying my football so the time is right to change that.’

The 26-year-old is going back to his roots – having started at Moneys before joining Borough.

He helped Gosport climb from the Wessex League to National League South.

There was also a treasured appearance off the bench in the FA Trophy final against Cambridge United at Wembley.

Wooden is saddened to leave but is ready for a new chapter in his career.

He added: ‘During my time with Borough, I made lots of special friends and even met my partner through one of the other players.

‘With our first child, Marley, arriving just three weeks ago, it is time to step down and play locally until the end of this season.

‘It means I can concentrate on getting back to enjoying my football again.’