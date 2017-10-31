Horndean inflict a Halloween nightmare on struggling Rams

Have your say

The Halloween clash against Horndean turned into a nightmare for Petersfield Town as they slumped to a 5-1 Wessex League premier division defeat at Love Lane.

There was little sign of the horror to come on eight minutes when Grant Powell took advantage of Ian Humble’s mistake and gave the Rams the lead.

However, goals from Miles Everett and Josh Maloney before half-time put the Deans in front.

Then two goals in as many minutes midway through the second half stretched Horndean clear.

Mark Smith scored on 64 minutes and almost immediately afterwards Maloney grabbed his second of the night from the penalty spot after brother, Jack, had been fouled.

Sam Hookey completed the rout with a brilliant strike from 25 yards.

Baffins Milton Rovers returned to winning ways in Wessex League premier division with a 2-1 success at Brockenhurst.

Chaz Gardiner struck in the 33rd minute to put the Kendall Stadium side in front.

On 62 minutes, substitute Joel Jackson extended Baffins’ advantage.

Brockenhurst pulled a late goal back in stoppage time but it proved no more than a consolation.

Unbeaten leaders Andover Town produced a powerful second-half performance to beat Fareham Town 4-1.

The Reds led 1-0 at the break but had no answer to the Lions in the second period at Cams Alders.

An Alex Baldacchino hat-trick provided a treat for AFC Portchester as they cruised to a 7-0 victory against Clanfield in the Portsmouth Senior Cup at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.

Baldacchino gave the Royals a 34th-minute lead with an unstoppable free-kick.

Three minutes into the second half, Baldacchino pressured the Hampshire Premier League side’s defence into a mistake, which left him with a simple tap in.

Joe Noakes made up for an earlier miss in the 50th minute and Baldacchino completed his hat-trick 16 minutes from the end.

Andy Todd (two) and Joe Bye then piled further punishment on the visitors.

Moneyfields needed a last-minute penalty to beat United Services Portsmouth 1-0 at Dover Road.

Stand-in goalkeeper Sam Pearce made no mistake from the spot, after striker Ryan Pennery had been fouled inside the area.