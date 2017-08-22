Macey departs Petersfield after five games

Jim Macey has stepped down as Petersfield Town boss.

Macey took charge of the Rams earlier this summer, succeeding John Robson.

However, he has departed Love Lane after Petersfield were thrashed 10-0 at Blackfield & Langley on Saturday in Wessex League premier division.

The Rams have won just once this season, which was a 4-1 victory against Amesbury Town earlier this month.

Chairman Graham Moir said: ‘Both myself, the committee, our volunteers and our supporters all believe in the players and we know they are more than capable of holding their own at this level.

‘We have plenty of talent in the squad and we just need to believe in ourselves going forward.

‘Confidence will be hit by the recent heavy defeats and Jim Macey deciding to leave the club but that is all in the past now – we can’t change history we can only shape the future and that is where all of our focus now needs to be.

‘A couple of positive results and things will look very different in a few weeks. But to get there we now need to work hard to cut out the mistakes that are costing us goals and work on the aspects of our game which will bring the goals to get us the results we all crave.

‘What I saw in that Amesbury game and in pre-season against teams at the same level as us is we were competitive and we were playing some excellent and exciting styles of play.

‘In between that though something has not gone right for us and that form has disappeared. We need to look at how we rediscover that going forward and work hard in between the matches so that we gain that extra edge which will get us moving in a positive direction again.’

Shane Brayson, Tim Farmer and Mark Summerhill will collectively run first-team matters until any further announcements are made.

Petersfield face trip to Newport in the Hampshire Senior Cup tonight.