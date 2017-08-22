Non-league round-up: Deans keep FA Cup dream alive

Have your say

Horndean kept their FA Cup dreams alive with a comfortable 3-0 win against Binfield in their extra-preliminary round replay at Five Heads Park.

The Deans’ reward is a home tie in the next round against Bodmin Town from the South West Peninsula League.

Michael Birmingham’s side virtually had the game sewn up by the break after an outstanding opening 45 minutes.

Binfield were put under tremendous pressure in the opening 10 minutes and Horndean made their possession count.

A corner from Jack Maloney was headed in by Mark Smith and soon afterwards Smith’s ball across the six-yard box was slotted into the net by Harry Jackson.

Horndean scored from another corner shortly before half-time when Liam Kyle chested the ball home.

Though the visitors improved in the second half and had more of the ball, they weren’t allowed a way back into the tie.

AFC Portchester made hard work of their Hampshire Senior Cup first-round tie at Totton & Eling before securing their place in the next round with a 2-1 win.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break but second-half goals from Bobby Scott and Olly Searle turned the game on its head for Portchester.

Troubled Petersfield Town showed a lot of spirit but lost 3-2 at Newport in the Hampshire Senior Cup

Luke Kendall scored twice for the Rams – with one from the penalty spot.

It’s been a difficult week for Petersfield with manager Jim Macey resigning following their 10-0 defeat at Blackfield on Saturday.

Shane Brayson, Tim Farmer and Mark Summerhill will collectively run first-team matters until any further announcements are made.

Fareham Town almost produced a grandstand finish before slipping to a 3-2 defeat at Gang Warily in Wessex League premier division.

The Reds scored twice in the last two minutes but ran out of time.

Baffins Milton Rovers are without a number of regular players for their Hampshire Senior Cup tie against Christchurch at Hurn Bridge tonight (7.45pm).

Up to five players are missing but manager Louis Bell believes his troops possess the strength in depth to cope.

He said: ‘It won’t be an easy game but with the results we have had the lads are buzzing.

‘We know about Christchurch because we played them last season.

‘They are a good bunch and their pitch is one of the best to play on. – that will suit our game.

– KEVIN RICKETTS