Pompey boss: I want to keep Aborah

Paul Cook wants to keep Stanley Aborah at Fratton Park.

But the midfielder has been ruled out of the trip to Mansfield through a neck injury.

Stanley’s a really good player and if we can get him fit and up to match speed then I am sure he can have a great effect on the club Paul Cook

Aborah was granted his full Pompey debut in last weekend’s 2-1 success over Cambridge United.

In the process, the 29-year-old turned in a man-of-the-match display which had the Fratton faithful singing his name.

His short-term deal expires in the summer, but Aborah has indicated his desire to stay.

And Cook is eager to tie the ex-Notts County player to the club for the long term.

He said: ‘We would like to keep Stanley, the loyalty we have towards our players is there.

‘He was outstanding against Cambridge, he has done great.

‘If the team wasn’t so set and comfortable, Stanley could have played well before now. I could have played him at any time.

‘But I do have a loyalty to my players and tend to pick the same teams regularly, so Stanley had to wait and knew he was waiting.

‘He has watched us play and enjoyed watching how we play, the win at home to Grimsby for example.

‘I thought he took his chance very well against Cambridge.

He can pass the ball well, moves it forwards and has a little bit of an edge to him, a little nasty streak, which is good.

‘Stanley’s a really good player and if we can get him fit and up to match speed then I am sure he can have a great effect on the club.

‘He has certainly never complained when left on the bench or out of the playing squad.’

Aborah, who arrived in February following his release from Notts County by mutual consent, has made two Pompey appearances.

