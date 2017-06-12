Aborah not offered new Pompey contract

Stanley Aborah has not been offered a new Pompey contract.

The midfielder joined the Blues in February until the end of the 2016-17 season after being released by Notts County.

Aborah was waiting for a new deal at Fratton Park and revealed he wanted to stay after his first start in Pompey’s 2-1 win against Cambridge United in April.

Paul Cook also admitted he wanted to keep the former Ajax man before departing for Wigan.

Kenny Jackett has since taken the helm in P04 and has seemingly decided Aborah is not part of his plans.

On Twitter, the 29-year-old said: ‘Love the city. Love the club @officialpompey. Love the fans. Felt at home here.

‘But no new contract from the new manager.

‘I feel gutted to be honest.’