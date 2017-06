Stanley Aborah has thanked Pompey fans for their support.

The former Ajax midfielder has been released by the Blues after not being offered a new contract.

He made four appearances for Pompey in the second half of the season after arriving in February.

Aborah showed his appreciation to the Fratton faithful on Twitter.

He said: ‘Thanks Pompey fans for your support.

‘All the best for the coming season and future #Pompey #PUP.’