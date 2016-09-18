Accrington 1 Pompey 0: Match ratings

Tom Davies was named The News’ Pompey man of the match in yesterday’s defeat at Accrington.
On an off day for the Blues, he was one of only a few players to emerge from the game with any credit.
Here’s how the defender and the rest of his Pompey team-mates fared from their trip to the Crown Ground.
Match ratings:
David Forde: Cannot be faulted – 7
Gareth Evans: Continued to show heart – 7
Christian Burgess: Strong performance – 8
Tom Davies: Revelled in Accrington return – 9
Enda Stevens: Uncharacteristically poor – 5
Michael Doyle: Pick of all the midfielders – 7
Danny Rose (1): Not at his best – 6
Carl Baker (2): Wasn’t involved enough – 5
Gary Roberts (3): Below par – 6
Kyle Bennt: Didn’t threaten nearly enough – 5:
Michael Smith: Failed to prove critics wrong – 5
Subs:
(1) Chaplin (63min): No impact – 5
(2) Kal Naismith (67min): Couldn’t get going – 5
(3) Milan Lalkovic (70min): Little progress – 5