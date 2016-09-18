Accrington 1 Pompey 0: Match ratings

Tom Davies was named The News’ Pompey man of the match in yesterday’s defeat at Accrington.

On an off day for the Blues, he was one of only a few players to emerge from the game with any credit.

Here’s how the defender and the rest of his Pompey team-mates fared from their trip to the Crown Ground.

Match ratings:

David Forde: Cannot be faulted – 7

Gareth Evans: Continued to show heart – 7

Christian Burgess: Strong performance – 8

Tom Davies: Revelled in Accrington return – 9

Enda Stevens: Uncharacteristically poor – 5

Michael Doyle: Pick of all the midfielders – 7

Danny Rose (1): Not at his best – 6

Carl Baker (2): Wasn’t involved enough – 5

Gary Roberts (3): Below par – 6

Kyle Bennt: Didn’t threaten nearly enough – 5:

Michael Smith: Failed to prove critics wrong – 5

Subs:

(1) Chaplin (63min): No impact – 5

(2) Kal Naismith (67min): Couldn’t get going – 5

(3) Milan Lalkovic (70min): Little progress – 5