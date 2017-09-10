AFC Wimbledon 0 Pompey 2 – player ratings

Chief sports writer Neil Allen delivers his player ratings after Pompey’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.
POMPEY
Luke McGee – Little to deal with 7
Nathan Thompson – Assured full debut 7
Christian Burgess – Magnificent aerially 8 – BOOKED
Matt Clarke – Dominant display 7
Damien McCrory – Slotted right in 7
Adam May – Always in the action 8
Stuart O’Keefe – Definitely gives Pompey bite 7 – BOOKED
Jamal Lowe – Got through plenty of work 7
Brett Pitman – Another calm finish 7
Matty Kennedy** – Another bright showing 8 – BOOKED
Oliver Hawkins* – Head injury ended involvement early 6
Substitutes
Conor Chaplin* (46 mins) – Massive impact 8
Kyle Bennett** (67 mins) – Had his moments 6
Subs not used: Alex Bass, Drew Tolbot, Dion Donohue, Ben Close, Kal Naismith
AFC WIMBLEDON
George Long – Did little wrong 7
Barry Fuller – Heavily punished for Pitman nudge 6
Paul Robinson– Battle-scarred but immense 8
Will Nightingale– Steady enough 7
Callum Kennedy* – Awful blow to the head ended action 6
Liam Francomb – Not involved enough 6
Dean Parrett** – Looked to create 7
Liam Trotter – Very neat and tidy 7
Andy Barcham*** – Some good moments 7
Cody McDonald – Comfortably shackled 5
Kwesi Appiah – Threat with his pace 6
Substitutes
Anthony Hartigan* (46 mins) – Crucial error 5
Harry Forrester** (57 mins) – Tried to create 6
Lyle Taylor*** (57 mins) – No way through 5
Subs not used: Joe McDonnell, Toby Sibbick, Egli Kaja, Paul Kalambayi
