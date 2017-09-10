Search

AFC Wimbledon 0 Pompey 2 – player ratings

Adam May in action against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler
Conor Chaplin finishes from close range to put Pompey 2-0 up at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler

AFC Wimbledon 0 Pompey 2 – Neil Allen’s match report

Chief sports writer Neil Allen delivers his player ratings after Pompey’s 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

POMPEY

Luke McGee – Little to deal with 7

Nathan Thompson – Assured full debut 7

Christian Burgess – Magnificent aerially 8 – BOOKED

Matt Clarke – Dominant display 7

Damien McCrory – Slotted right in 7

Adam May – Always in the action 8

Stuart O’Keefe – Definitely gives Pompey bite 7 – BOOKED

Jamal Lowe – Got through plenty of work 7

Brett Pitman – Another calm finish 7

Matty Kennedy** – Another bright showing 8 – BOOKED

Oliver Hawkins* – Head injury ended involvement early 6

Substitutes

Conor Chaplin* (46 mins) – Massive impact 8

Kyle Bennett** (67 mins) – Had his moments 6

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Drew Tolbot, Dion Donohue, Ben Close, Kal Naismith

AFC WIMBLEDON

George Long – Did little wrong 7

Barry Fuller – Heavily punished for Pitman nudge 6

Paul Robinson– Battle-scarred but immense 8

Will Nightingale– Steady enough 7

Callum Kennedy* – Awful blow to the head ended action 6

Liam Francomb – Not involved enough 6

Dean Parrett** – Looked to create 7

Liam Trotter – Very neat and tidy 7

Andy Barcham*** – Some good moments 7

Cody McDonald – Comfortably shackled 5

Kwesi Appiah – Threat with his pace 6

Substitutes

Anthony Hartigan* (46 mins) – Crucial error 5

Harry Forrester** (57 mins) – Tried to create 6

Lyle Taylor*** (57 mins) – No way through 5

Subs not used: Joe McDonnell, Toby Sibbick, Egli Kaja, Paul Kalambayi