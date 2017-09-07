AFC Wimbledon v Pompey: Early team news

Have your say

Gareth Evans is back from suspension to boost Pompey’s options at AFC Wimbledon.

While Drew Talbot has trained all week following his hamstring problem to also challenge for the right-back slot.

However, Kenny Jackett is once again weighing up employing the wing-back system, which would suit Evans.

Elsewhere, Jack Whatmough is a doubt after picking up a knock to his left knee.

Milan Lalkovic misses out with an Achilles problem.

The Dons will be without Nadjim Abdou for the visit of Pompey.

The midfielder, on loan from Millwall, was sent off in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool and must now serve a suspension.

Youngster Alfie Egan could replace him.

Meanwhile, central defender Adedeji Oshilaja (groin) is a doubt, so Will Nightingale is on stand-by.

Definitely missing are Tom Soares (thigh) and Darius Charles (thigh), although ex-Pompey pair Paul Robinson and Andy Barcham will play.