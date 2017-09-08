AFC Wimbledon v Pompey: referee watch

Have your say

Kevin Johnson will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s game at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Johnson has been a Football League referee since the 2014-15 season.

The Somerset-born official is yet to take charge of a Premier League game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Johnson officiated two of the Blues’ games last season.

The first was Pompey’s 4-3 defeat at Yeovil in the Checkatrade Trophy. Adam Barton and Ben Close were booked on that occasion.

Johnson was then in the middle for the Blues’ 2-0 win at Crawley, with Eoin Doyle and Noel Hunt both receiving cautions.

What’s his record this season?

Tomorrow’s referee has been active this campaign and hasn’t been afraid to reach into his pocket.

From six games, Johnson has dished out 22 yellow cards and two red cards – both coming in Wigan’s opening-day win at MK Dons in League One.

Who are his assistants?

Johnson will be assisted by Daniel Cook and Carl Fitch-Jackson at Kingsmeadow.

Kevin Horwick will be the fourth official.