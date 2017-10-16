Agony and ecstasy for Pompey strikers

Have your say

Kenny Jackett highlighted the fluctuating fortunes of Pompey’s strikers.

Oli Hawkins helped himself to two goals against MK Dons on his return to the Blues’ forward line.

But Curtis Main faces a couple of weeks out with a hamstring injury after impressing at Gillingham.

Jackett believes Main has a role in his set-up moving forward.

And he is pleased to see Hawkins building momentum after stepping up from non-league football.

Jackett said: ‘Curtis was telling me it was similar to last year when he had a run of games early on, scored some goals and showed what he can do.

‘So that’s frustrating for him, but I think Curtis Main is a good player who can do well for us.

‘Oli’s had a good start to his career here.

‘I’m sure he didn’t expect to play centre-back here. But he can do that and he has the temperament to adapt and put the club first.

‘This time it was key moments which got him the goals. I’m pleased for him. He has a good attitude.

‘He has a lot of ability. He has a soft touch. Goals give centre-forwards confidence and his build-up play has been a help for us.

‘He has something he can build on - and I’m sure he will.’