Alexander: Iron expecting tough game against Pompey

Graham Alexander is expecting a tough challenge when Pompey travel to Scunthorpe tomorrow (3pm).

The Iron boss believes the Blues are ‘climbing back to where they expect to be’ in the Football League ladder after promotion from League Two last season.

Kenny Jackett’s troops go to Glanford Park bidding to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season, after last weekend’s 4-1 romp against Fleetwood.

Pompey face an Iron side who finished third in League One last season, but lost their play-off semi final against Millwall.

Scunthorpe have been defeated just once this campaign and harbour automatic promotion ambitions.

But Alexander is wary of the quality the Blues possess and predicts a hard game for his side.

The Iron manager told the Scunthorpe Telegraph: ‘They started the climb back to where they expect to be as a club with promotion last season.

‘We know they’ve got good footballers and we know they’ve got a very experienced manager, who knows the game.

‘They had a fantastic result last week. We expect a tough challenge at home tomorrow.’