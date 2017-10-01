Arrests made after Fratton Park clash

Have your say

THREE people have been arrested

Hampshire Police released a statement following the violence between Pompey and Oldham fans at Fratton Park which took place yesterday afternoon.

Superintendent Kelly Whiting said: ‘Hampshire Constabulary works with Portsmouth Football Club and other partners to ensure that public safety before, during and after the game is maintained.

‘Some minor public disorder took place during and after the game on September 30. This was dealt with quickly by stewards and police.

‘There were three arrests and investigations are ongoing’