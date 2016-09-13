Ashley Brown gets Pompey Trust membership vote

Ashley Brown has retained his place on the Pompey Supporters’ Trust board.

And the Trust chairman is again joined by John Kimbell, along with newcomer Phil Sandys.

The trio polled the most votes among 288 participating members in the latest Trust elections.

A total of five candidates were vying for three spots on the Trust board, with Andrew Smith and David Maples also standing.

Brown and Kimbell, who in addition sit on Pompey’s club board, attracted 269 votes and 217 votes respectively.

Sandys (106) was third, polling 10 more than Maples (96), while Smith came fifth (81).

And Brown has pledged to continue the hard work to ensure the Trust remains relevant in the running of Pompey.

He said: ‘Obviously, I am very pleased to be re-elected for another term. There is plenty more work to do from a Trust perspective and club perspective and it is nice to know I can now get on with it.

‘For the board to be effective we have to find the right mixture between stability and constant faces on the board, along with some new blood.

‘This time that new blood is going to come from Phil. We had a number of new people join us last year so the board does get refreshed.

‘It is important we have people who have been through the trials and tribulations that took place with the club when we had to come in and save it.

‘Those faces are needed to stay around and remain involved – and I am sure Phil is also going to bring in some bright new ideas for us.’

For Kimbell, it is a second term on the Trust board following initial election in 2013.

He subsequently joined the club board in March 2015, following Mick Williams’ decision to stand down from Trust board duties.

And the 40-year-old is delighted to have been chosen by members to remain in an active role.

Kimbell said: ‘I would like to thank everyone who voted in the elections.

‘As I said in my manifesto, for me it is all about continuity and I believe it is important we achieved that.

‘Things are relatively stable on the pitch, with the management team keeping the core of the playing side from last year.

‘It has also been vital to achieve stability among the Trust and club boards as we continue to move forward.

‘I’m delighted to be able to see through the projects the Trust are involved in – while there are some very exciting new ones around the corner.

‘And I’m looking forward to working with our new Trust board member, Phil.’