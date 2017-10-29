At the very least Pompey deserved a point

Pompey fan Ryan Goodall, 26, from Purbrook, gives his verdict after the Blues were beaten by Bradford...

How gutting was that?

It was a smash-and-grab win for Bradford and hard to stomach.

I think we deserved to win that, although only just. We warranted a point, if not a win.

Pompey did make some stupid mistakes and left two at the back too often to put ourselves under pressure.

As for Dion Donohue, he didn’t need to make that challenge for the free-kick which led to the goal. He mullered that guy.

I went to Blackburn and that was bad, but we played well on Saturday and also got nothing. We were really unlucky.

Kyle Bennett won’t want reminding about those goal-scoring chances.

He had guilt-edged opportunities and should have put at least one of them away.

The worst one was when he went around the keeper and should have put it away, but panicked and it went into the side netting.

It just wasn’t his day and you could see he was absolutely gone after that miss. It was a shame, I thought he was quite bright. If he scores he’s man of the match.

The crowd were 50/50 with him. Some don’t like him, you can hear that, but others can see he’s a good player who is frustrating at times. It was good to see some fans clapping him when substituted.

Which played caught your eye?

I thought Jamal Lowe played really well, his positional sense was brilliant, even in defensive situations.

I’ve not seen him do that well defensively previously, but saw a different side to him on Saturday.

He was helping the full-back and charging people down.

At the beginning of the season, during the friendlies, it seemed Milan Lalkovic was ahead of Lowe, but he seems to have nailed that spot down.

He looks like he can make it in League One and deserved a goal or an assist against Bradford.

What next after three successive defeats?

Something has to change, you cannot lose three on the trot, it needs to be freshened up.

Let’s put Danny Rose in, he should be there in place of Ben Close, who needs taking out for a rest now. Hopefully Damien McCrory can also replace Donohue.

Chaplin is not given long enough, while Kal Naismith and Gareth Evans need time at Luton. Give them a chance, they have proven they can do it, they won us the title last season.

Pompey ratings

Luke McGee 7

Nathan Thompson 6

Christian Burgess 6

Matt Clarke 7

Dion Donohue 5

Ben Close 6

Stuart O’Keefe 7

Jamal Lowe 8

Kyle Bennett 7

Matty Kennedy 6

Brett Pitman 7