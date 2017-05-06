Attacking ace soaks up the Pompey love

KAL NAISMITH soaked up the appreciation of Pompey fans and admitted: It’s crazy.

Naismith will sign off from an outstanding campaign against Cheltenham at Fratton Park today.

The 25-year-old will be in contention for player-of-the-season plaudits after producing flying form.

Naismith is the Blues’ top scorer with 13 goals and believes he is playing the best football of his life.

That has seen him acknowledged by the Pompey faithful – and the former Rangers man explained that’s a special feeling.

‘It is crazy,’ said Naismith.

‘The first year here was stop-start for me.

‘I don’t think I realised how big the club was and how mad the fans are.

‘My name never really got mentioned, but you heard the support they’d give to lads like Conor Chaplin and all the other top players we’ve got.

‘They deserved the backing of the fans but, to be honest, I never really thought it would be me one day.

‘So to hear the fans talking about me, how I’m playing and singing my name is something else.’

Naismith stated it is still a bizarre feeling to be lauded by Blues fans.

It’s a huge turnaround for the attacking talent after being transfer-listed – and he still has to take time out to soak that up.

Naismith added: ‘To have that appreciation at a huge club like Portsmouth is brilliant.

‘They’re saying my name and I’m a big part of things.

‘They’re singing my name at stages and saying I’m playing well. It’s surreal.

‘I’m a quiet guy, sit back and try to take it in my stride.

‘But sometimes I’m sitting on my couch at night thinking I’m doing okay at a massive club. That’s a crazy thought for me really.’

- JORDAN CROSS