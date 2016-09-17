Away-day Guide: Accrington v Pompey

ACCRINGTON STANLEY v POMPEY

(Saturday, 3pm)

STADIUM: The Crown Ground, Livingstone Road, Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 5BX.

The Reds’ ground holds just over 5,000 and most Pompey supporters will be on the uncovered Coppice End Terrace open to the elements, with some seats allocated in the covered Whinney Hill stand.

DirectionS: From the M6 just south of Preston at junction 29 onto the M65.

Leave the M65 at junction seven, taking the Clitheroe turn off the roundabout.

Turn right at the first set of traffic lights opposite Clayton Business Park, following the A678.

Follow the road over the canal bridge to the next set of traffic lights.

Turn right again going over the motorway bridge towards Accrington on the A680.

Carry straight on at the next set of lights with the Greyhound pub on your right.

Follow the road as it bends right and then take the first left after the Crown pub into Livingstone Road.

PARKING: There is no parking at the ground but there is on street parking in the surrounding area, or for a small donation there is parking on land adjacent to the ground belonging to a local amateur side.

nearest train statioN: It is possible to get from Portsmouth to Accrington and back on the Saturday, the journey takes around six hours.

Trains run from London Euston to Accrington with a change at Preston. Refurbishment work at Euston means there is a reduced escalator service, so allow plenty of time for your journey.

It is about 20 minutes walk from Accrington station to the ground.

Leave the station and proceed down the hill towards the large viaduct roundabout in the centre of town.

Take the Milnshaw Lane exit at the opposite side of the roundabout alongside the Perry’s Peugeot dealership.

After approximately 100 metres this road then joins Whalley Road.

Bear left up the hill and follow Whalley Road passing the hospital, a set of traffic lights and then a mini roundabout.

Take the next right after the mini roundabout into Livingstone Road and the ground is on your left.

The Hyndburn Circular bus runs every 15 minutes from the main bus station in the centre of Accrington and stops opposite the Crown Inn pub near the ground.

WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: Inside the ground the usual burgers and pies are available.

The Crown Inn on Whalley Road, BB5 5DQ, which virtually overlooks the ground, offers a warm welcome to all supporters.

The Crown has a spacious beer garden, pool table and shows live sport.

This is Accrington Stanley’s pub and money spent there goes to help the club.

The Grey Horse, BB5 5AD, a Thwaites pub, is just five minutes walk from the ground heading towards the town centre, it serves Cask Marque ales and has live sport. Opposite the Grey Horse is the Oaklea fish and chip shop.

If you arrive early, the Peel Park Hotel, Turkey Street, Accrington BB5 6EW serves real ale and food.

It overlooks Peel Park the sight of Accrington Stanley’s old ground – the red brick wall opposite the pub is the only part of the ground still remaining.

STAY IN THE KNOW: For up to date match day information go to @PompeyfcCop on twitter