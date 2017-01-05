Away-day guide: Doncaster v Pompey

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust, club and police will provide fans with help and advice as they follow the Blues on the road. For up to date match-day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

KEEPMOAT STADIUM

Opened: August 3, 2007

Capacity: 15,231

Record attendance: 15,001 (against Leeds, April 1, 2008)

Today, Pompey supporters head north for the rearranged League Two match (7.45pm) at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW.

The Keepmoat has a capacity of 15,231 and Blues fans will be in the Case Construction North Stand at one end of the ground.

Pompey’s last trip to Doncaster arrived in March 2013 – the season they were relegated from League One.

Rovers, meanwhile, won the division to be promoted to the Championship.

But despite their contrasting fortunes, the Blues were able to earn a 1-1 draw – courtesy of Jed Wallace’s late equaliser. DIRECTIONS: From the A1(M) join the M18 Eastbound at junction 35 (signposted Hull), or from the M1 join the M18 Eastbound at Junction 32.

Once on the M18, leave at Junction 3 and take the A6182 towards Doncaster (the stadium is signposted from Junction 3 and is about one-and-a-half miles away).

You will pass a retail park on your left and then at the next traffic lights (which have the Lakeside pub visible behind them), turn left onto White Rose Way.

The Lakeside Shopping Centre will be on the right (the stadium is located behind the shopping centre).

At the next island turn right onto the industrial estate and after passing the Tesco distribution centre on your right, turn right at the bottom of the road.

The stadium is further down on your left. PARKING: There is a fairly large car park at the stadium, which costs £5, but it does get full for bigger games.

Alternatively, a number of companies on the nearby industrial estate offer parking at around £3 to £4. BY TRAIN: Trains run regularly to Doncaster from London Kings Cross.

The journey will take from one-and-a-half to two hours.

After the match there is a 22.43 train which will get you back to London Kings Cross, but there are no trains back to Portsmouth until the next morning.

Doncaster station is about two miles from the ground, so either take taxi or if you feel like a walk, then as you come out of the station turn right and then keep straight on this road (the A6182 Trafford Way) and you will eventually reach the stadium complex on your left.

Buses run from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange direct to the stadium – service 73 at 18.00 and 19.00, service 58 at 18.15 and 18.45.

After the game, buses run back to town from the bus stop opposite car park 2 on the far side of the road. FOOD AND DRINK: As the stadium is on the outskirts of town there is not much choice in the way of pubs.

There is The Lakeside, a Beefeater, White Rose Way, Doncaster, DN4 5PJ which serves food and has a Premier Inn attached if you need accommodation.

There is a big bar at the Keepmoat, which has welcomed Pompey fans on past visits, but it gets very crowded towards kick-off.

In the town centre, 10 minutes from the station, is the CAMRA-listed Cask Corner Dive bar, 3 Cleveland Street, Doncaster, DN1 3EH.

Serving real ale and cider, it does not serve food, but you are able to take in food from one of the nearby takeaway outlets,if you buy your drinks in the pub.

Also in town, near the station, is the Railway pub, West Street, Doncaster, DN1 3AA, which has Sky TV.