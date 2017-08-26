Baker cheers on Pompey at Wigan from away end

Carl Baker has been told he can leave Pompey – but it didn’t stop the winger going to support his team-mates today.

The 34-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at Fratton Park, after being told he is available to other clubs.

He was left out of Kenny Jackett’s squad for today’s game against Wigan.

But that failed to stop Baker travelling the DW Stadium to cheer on Pompey during the 1-1 draw.

The former Coventry and MK Dons player went into the away end to lend his support and was happy to mingle with the travelling Blues fans as this tweet from Anthony Hopkins shows.