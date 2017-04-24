Baker harbouring Pompey title aspirations

CARL BAKER gazed at the League Two summit and insisted: We can still take the title.

Paul Cook’s in-form side made it 25 points out of a possible 30 after dispatching Cambridge United on Saturday.

Baker’s eighth goal of the season and a second-half free-kick from leading scorer Kal Naismith set the Blues on their way at Fratton Park.

Luke Berry’s 80th-minute free-kick was nothing more than a consolation as Shaun Derry’s side lost 2-1.

Elsewhere, a second successive defeat for long-time leaders Doncaster has left Pompey trailing by four points with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, second-placed Plymouth’s draw with Colchester has left them only two points ahead of Cook’s troops.

And Baker still harbours hopes of catching up either.

He said: ‘Obviously we can still catch Doncaster and Plymouth. We are definitely looking at the title.

‘Deep down in our minds we especially want to catch Plymouth – and with Doncaster slipping up in the last couple of games that is still an option and mathematically possible.

‘We have Mansfield on Saturday, who are pushing for the play-offs, so it’s another big game and we have to go there and be professional about it.

‘Then Cheltenham come here for the last match of the season and I’m sure the atmosphere will again be incredible. Hopefully we can finish with another win.

‘Football is a funny game, we are on a great run at the minute and Doncaster have lost their last two so are obviously feeling the pressure a little bit.

‘Hopefully they still have fixtures left which are a little bit tricky for them.

‘Having lost the last two, I’m sure they will be feeling the pressure because a couple of weeks ago it was pretty much nailed on for them to win the league.

‘It’s not over until it is over, so we just have to keep going and pushing them all the way.

‘I know both teams will be looking at our results, as we will be looking at theirs after we’ve finished games, so we still have that little incentive of something to play for.’

Doncaster host Exeter next week, before a last-day trip to relegation-haunted Hartlepool.

As for Plymouth, they entertain Crewe before making the trip to Grimsby.

For Pompey, the superb end to the campaign continues.

Baker added: ‘It has been so strange getting promoted and still having three games remaining.

‘We had all the celebrations and partying on the Monday that you normally associate with the end of the season when you are done.

‘To come back into training and have a few more games is a bit weird to be honest, but it’s great because you want to play football as much as you can.’