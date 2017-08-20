Baker’s Pompey future set to be decided

Have your say

CARL BAKER’s Pompey future is set to be decided.

The Blues midfielder will hold talks with Kenny Jackett after being omitted from the squad for yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Walsall.

Baker left Fratton Park before kick-off, with reports he departed the ground in angry fashion.

The 34-year-old clarified he was given permission to go to the club’s training ground, however, to do a gym session.

Baker expressed his disappointment at being left out on social media but denied he stormed off.

The arrival from MK Dons last year has continued to be linked with a move to Coventry across the summer.

Jackett is fully expecting there to be discussions between the pair.

He said: ‘Carl was told he wasn’t in the 18 before the game. I’m sure he was disappointed about that.

‘(His Pompey career being over) hasn’t been talked about. That hasn’t been said.

‘I’m sure he’ll want to talk to me.

‘But he was fully fit on Saturday and wasn’t selected.

‘My reasons for that is in midfield, where he’s been coming on, it would’ve been Ben Close on this occasion.

‘That was my thinking and why I left him out.’

Baker would be one option to move a player on to free up the money to allow Jackett to strengthen before the close of the transfer window.

The Pompey boss knows that’s what he needs to do before making any further recruitments.

Jackett added: ‘The budget is what it is and we will need to move players out before we can bring anyone in.

‘We are aware of targets and where we need to strengthen. If we can we will.

‘We’re in a situation where, if players can move on, that will free up money to strengthen.’