Baker: There’s more to come from me at Pompey

Carl Baker admitted there is still plenty more to come as he adjusts to life at Fratton Park.

The summer recruit from MK Dons has been an ever-present in Pompey’s six League Two fixtures this term.

Apart from my performance at Exeter, I feel I have contributed to the other games and there is still a lot more to come from me Carl Baker

An impressive pre-season, coupled with a debut goal against Carlisle, promised much for the Fratton faithful.

But despite demonstrating a faultless work-rate on the right of the Blues’ attacking three, Baker has yet to hit his heights.

The 33-year-old remains a key figure for Paul Cook’s fourth-placed side, contributing to a current run of three successive league victories.

And the midfielder concedes he is still seeking to produce his best for Pompey.

Baker said: ‘I’m loving it here, I’ve settled in really well and have a good relationship with the lads.

‘It still takes a bit of time to get used to how the team play and playing with new team-mates, but I feel I am slowly getting there.

‘The fitness levels felt really good on Saturday. Normally in a season it takes five or six games to get your fitness up, so I am feeling physically good at the minute.

‘There is still a lot to come from me but when you play in that position you can go through phases where you are playing really well and then go through a couple of games where you aren’t performing that well.

‘It’s just part and parcel of the position sometimes.

‘If you are playing against a team who pin you back, you do your job defensively and it is more difficult to get forward and do things which catch people’s eyes.

‘Apart from my performance at Exeter, I feel I have contributed to the other games and there is still a lot more to come from me.

‘I want to chip in with a lot more goals and a few more assists, but my work-rate and attitude is hopefully pleasing the fans and I’m enjoying it.

‘I just need to keep working hard.’

Cook’s men inflicted an impressive 3-0 defeat on Crawley on Saturday.

Curtis Main grabbed two goals, while Gary Roberts netted his fourth of the season.

As for Baker, he was left frustrated at having failed to net with a golden opportunity early in the second half.

He added: ‘I am my worst critic and drove home on Saturday night thinking about chances I could have scored or things I could have done better.

‘Every player will tell you the same, we are always hard on ourselves.

‘You don’t remember anything good you do, you always remember the bad crosses you put in or the time you gave the ball away. It is part and parcel of wanting to be the best you can be.

‘I already know I should have taken a touch for that chance in the second half, I got a little bit excited and dragged it wide.

‘As the season goes on hopefully those goals will start to come.’